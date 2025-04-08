Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Drama: MNS's Registration Controversy Unfolds

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) faces a Supreme Court petition to cancel its registration, filed by Sunil Shukla of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena, over anti-North Indian actions. The MNS attributes the move to BJP's effort to undermine regional parties. Shiv Sena's Nirupam supports Marathi use but condemns attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is embroiled in a legal battle as Sunil Shukla of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena approaches the Supreme Court to annul the party's registration. Shukla, a Mumbai resident, criticizes MNS for its agitations targeting north Indians and accuses the party of harboring anti-Hindu sentiments.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande has countered by accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to dismantle regional parties through proxies. Despite the ongoing controversy, the party maintains it has no fear of such efforts.

In parallel, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has weighed in, upholding the importance of Marathi in Maharashtra while denouncing any assaults on non-conforming bank officials. The episode highlights the persistent cultural and political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

