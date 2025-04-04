Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Rajya Sabha Over Waqf Amendment Bill Passage

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed amid political tensions, with Congress accusing the BJD of bowing to BJP pressures, affecting opposition numbers. The controversial bill aims to enhance the management of waqf properties, sparking debates about minority rights and political strategies in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST
Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of capitulating to BJP pressures, thereby diminishing the opposition's stand against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Ramesh expressed his discontent on social media, emphasizing that the opposition's strength in Parliament could have been more significant had the BJD not shifted allegiances.

The contentious bill saw a narrow passing margin of 288-232 in the Lok Sabha and 128-95 in the Rajya Sabha. Ramesh highlighted that the ruling BJP faced unexpected resistance, especially in the Rajya Sabha, marking a surprising setback. The Congress MP noted that the opposition could have presented an even stronger front if not for the last-minute changes in BJD's stance.

BJD leaders offered differing statements on their party's position, with Sasmit Patra supporting the bill while Prasanna Acharya reiterated their commitment to minority rights. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now passed, aims to reform the administration of waqf properties, incorporating technology for better management while arousing political and social debates about its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

