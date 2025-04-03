Protests and Arrests: Turkey's Shopping Boycott Unfolds Amid Political Drama

In Turkey, the police have detained 11 individuals accused of backing a shopping boycott related to protests against the imprisonment of major political figure and rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ekrem Imamoglu. According to state-run media, the arrests stem from recent demonstrations.

Arrest warrants were issued for 16 people following charges that include "hatred and discrimination," as well as "inciting hatred and hostility," reported Anadolu, a state news agency. Among the detained is actor Cem Yigit Uzumoglu, notable for his role as Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror in a Netflix docuseries. Social media posts allegedly called for public participation in a daylong economic boycott.

The unrest follows Imamoglu's accusation of corruption, which opponents argue is politically charged. Tensions have flared as opposition politicians face violence; meanwhile, the judiciary's independence is questioned amidst a growing curtailment of social media. Criticism mounts over the handling of the situation, impacting thousands already detained since March.

(With inputs from agencies.)