Social Media: The Democratic Powerhouse

In a recent interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role social media plays in strengthening democracy. Speaking with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Modi explained how social media provides multiple avenues for verifying information, contrasting with the past when limited sources dominated narratives.

Modi conveyed that today's digital landscape empowers individuals to seek the truth with a mere mobile phone, enhancing democratic values. He further emphasized the tendency among youth to cross-check information on social platforms before accepting it as fact.

Highlighting the enthusiasm surrounding India's space missions, Modi mentioned the surge of interest among young people in projects like Gaganyaan. He noted that students are impressively informed about space developments, attributing this awareness to the reach and effectiveness of social media as a tool for the new generation.

