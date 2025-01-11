Left Menu

Bangladesh Skips IMD's Historic 150th-Anniversary Celebrations

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has declined an invitation to the India Meteorological Department's 150th-anniversary celebrations due to restrictions on non-essential foreign travel. While maintaining positive relations with the IMD, Bangladesh emphasized ongoing collaboration despite not attending the event scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has announced that it will not participate in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scheduled for January 15, 2025. The decision stems from governmental restrictions on non-essential overseas travel.

Mominul Islam, acting director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed receiving the invitation but cited obligations to curb travel funded by the government. Despite declining the invitation, Islam emphasized the positive relations and collaboration between the BMD and IMD.

Established in 1875, the IMD was initially based in Kolkata and has shifted locations over the years, settling in Delhi in 1944. Several countries, including past territories of British India, have been invited to commemorate the sesquicentennial event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

