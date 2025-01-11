Bengaluru Tops the TCWI Index: A Milestone in Gender Inclusiveness

Bengaluru has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the best city for women in India, according to the 'Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)' index. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his delight, highlighting the city's superior performance in gender inclusiveness, women safety, workforce representation, and policing measures.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Shivakumar emphasized that Bengaluru's success mirrors Congress Party's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for women across Karnataka. He noted the strategic focus on transportation and safety as pivotal to this accomplishment.

Avtar group, known for workplace culture consulting, unveiled the third edition of the TCWI index, with Founder-President Saundarya Rajesh noting Bengaluru's ascent past Chennai. This analysis covered 120 Indian cities, reflecting their economic impact and support for working women.

(With inputs from agencies.)