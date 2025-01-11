Bengaluru Tops the TCWI Index: A Milestone in Gender Inclusiveness
Bengaluru has topped the 'Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)' index, excelling in gender inclusiveness, women safety, and workforce representation. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar credits this success to the Congress Party's progressive policies. The index, announced by Avtar, evaluated 120 cities on economic contributions.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the best city for women in India, according to the 'Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)' index. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his delight, highlighting the city's superior performance in gender inclusiveness, women safety, workforce representation, and policing measures.
Sharing his thoughts on X, Shivakumar emphasized that Bengaluru's success mirrors Congress Party's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for women across Karnataka. He noted the strategic focus on transportation and safety as pivotal to this accomplishment.
Avtar group, known for workplace culture consulting, unveiled the third edition of the TCWI index, with Founder-President Saundarya Rajesh noting Bengaluru's ascent past Chennai. This analysis covered 120 Indian cities, reflecting their economic impact and support for working women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Tumultuous Year: Politics, Scandals, and Tragedies
Controversy Surrounds Karnataka Minister in Contractor Suicide Case
Karnataka Political Turmoil: Party Accusations Fly Over Contractor's Suicide
BJP Karnataka Launches Probes into State's Suicides and Maternal Deaths
Conspiracy Allegations Shake Karnataka Politics Over BJP MLA Murder Plot