Left Menu

Bengaluru Tops the TCWI Index: A Milestone in Gender Inclusiveness

Bengaluru has topped the 'Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)' index, excelling in gender inclusiveness, women safety, and workforce representation. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar credits this success to the Congress Party's progressive policies. The index, announced by Avtar, evaluated 120 cities on economic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:03 IST
Bengaluru Tops the TCWI Index: A Milestone in Gender Inclusiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the best city for women in India, according to the 'Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI)' index. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his delight, highlighting the city's superior performance in gender inclusiveness, women safety, workforce representation, and policing measures.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Shivakumar emphasized that Bengaluru's success mirrors Congress Party's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for women across Karnataka. He noted the strategic focus on transportation and safety as pivotal to this accomplishment.

Avtar group, known for workplace culture consulting, unveiled the third edition of the TCWI index, with Founder-President Saundarya Rajesh noting Bengaluru's ascent past Chennai. This analysis covered 120 Indian cities, reflecting their economic impact and support for working women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025