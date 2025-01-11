Left Menu

Quality Over Quantity: Mahindra's Vision on Work-Life Balance

Anand Mahindra advocates for focusing on the quality of work rather than hours, joining the debate on extended work weeks. Mahindra emphasizes the importance of holistic thinking and diverse cultural exposure for making better decisions. He underscores the significance of maintaining work-life balance and the role of social media in business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable contribution to the ongoing debate on work-life balance, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has emphasized the importance of focusing on the quality rather than the quantity of work. Speaking at the National Youth Festival, Mahindra opined that even ten hours could be transformative when work is effectively managed.

Mahindra's remarks came amid a stir caused by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's advocacy for a 90-hour work week. Mahindra challenged this notion, underscoring the need for leaders and employees to make wise decisions enriched by exposure to arts and culture.

Highlighting the importance of family time and holistic living, Mahindra underscored the vital role of work-life balance. He also reflected on the value of social media as a significant business tool, stressing it as a platform for invaluable feedback and engagement. The debate continues to resonate, capturing diverse opinions on optimal work and personal life integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

