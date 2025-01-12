Left Menu

Young Leaders Gather: Modi's Push for Youth-Driven Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, designed to involve 100,000 youths in politics. The event, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, gathers 3,000 young leaders to interact with Modi on various subjects focused on national development.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended an exhibition where participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue were present. This dialogue aims to engage 100,000 youths with no political ties into the political landscape of the country.

Modi has committed to spending the entire day with over 3,000 selected young leaders, chosen through a rigorous selection process. The event coincides with National Youth Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The prime minister has expressed excitement about discussing a wide range of topics with these vibrant youths, who have shown exceptional interest in areas like science, technology, and culture. The discussions aim to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

