Himachal Pradesh Experiences Light Snowfall Amidst Western Disturbance

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a weather twist as light snowfall graced its tribal regions and higher reaches, contrasting with isolated showers in the valleys. The meteorological department reported these phenomena on Sunday.

Saturday night saw Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti accumulating 6 cm of snow. Others, including Kothi and Keylong, recorded 5 cm each. The scenic Manali in Kullu and Bharmaur in Chamba also enjoyed the snowy spectacle. Interspersed rainfall added to the weather dynamics, with Sarah leading at 18.1 mm of rain.

A fresh western disturbance is anticipated to influence northwest India shortly, potentially escalating precipitation levels, with predictions of light rain and snow across middle and high hills later this week.

