Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Experiences Light Snowfall Amidst Western Disturbance

Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches received light snowfall while adjoining valleys experienced isolated showers. Gondla received 6 cm of snow with other areas like Kothi and Keylong receiving 5 cm. Intermittent rain and fog were observed in parts of the state. A new western disturbance is expected to bring more precipitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh Experiences Light Snowfall Amidst Western Disturbance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a weather twist as light snowfall graced its tribal regions and higher reaches, contrasting with isolated showers in the valleys. The meteorological department reported these phenomena on Sunday.

Saturday night saw Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti accumulating 6 cm of snow. Others, including Kothi and Keylong, recorded 5 cm each. The scenic Manali in Kullu and Bharmaur in Chamba also enjoyed the snowy spectacle. Interspersed rainfall added to the weather dynamics, with Sarah leading at 18.1 mm of rain.

A fresh western disturbance is anticipated to influence northwest India shortly, potentially escalating precipitation levels, with predictions of light rain and snow across middle and high hills later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025