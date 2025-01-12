Himachal Pradesh Experiences Light Snowfall Amidst Western Disturbance
Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches received light snowfall while adjoining valleys experienced isolated showers. Gondla received 6 cm of snow with other areas like Kothi and Keylong receiving 5 cm. Intermittent rain and fog were observed in parts of the state. A new western disturbance is expected to bring more precipitation.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh witnessed a weather twist as light snowfall graced its tribal regions and higher reaches, contrasting with isolated showers in the valleys. The meteorological department reported these phenomena on Sunday.
Saturday night saw Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti accumulating 6 cm of snow. Others, including Kothi and Keylong, recorded 5 cm each. The scenic Manali in Kullu and Bharmaur in Chamba also enjoyed the snowy spectacle. Interspersed rainfall added to the weather dynamics, with Sarah leading at 18.1 mm of rain.
A fresh western disturbance is anticipated to influence northwest India shortly, potentially escalating precipitation levels, with predictions of light rain and snow across middle and high hills later this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Pradesh
- snowfall
- western disturbance
- weather
- Gondla
- rain
- Manali
- fog
- precipitation
ALSO READ
Incessant Rains Improve Delhi's Air Quality Amid Weather Chaos
Delhi's Weather Update: From Overcast Skies to Moderate Air Quality
Delhi Witnesses Record December Rainfall in Century Amidst Air Quality Improvement
Amazon Rainforest in Peril: Fires and Drought Reach Critical Levels
South Africa Dominates Despite Pakistan's Rain-Delayed Fightback in Centurion Test