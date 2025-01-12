Left Menu

Celebrating the Global Impact of Tamil Diaspora

The Tamil diaspora has significantly contributed to the development of various countries over centuries. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the cultural and developmental impact during the World Tamil Diaspora Day, highlighting initiatives like 'Vergalai Thedi' which connects diaspora with their ancestral roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:23 IST
The Tamil diaspora, which has ventured far and wide from Tamil Nadu over centuries, has played a pivotal role in shaping the progress of numerous nations, asserted Chief Minister M K Stalin on World Tamil Diaspora Day.

In his address, Stalin poignantly described the Tamil language as the 'umbilical cord' binding the global Tamil community.

Stalin assured that Tamil Nadu remains a welcoming home for the newer generations, highlighting welfare initiatives like 'Vergalai Thedi' which aim to reconnect them with their roots in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

