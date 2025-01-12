Celebrating the Global Impact of Tamil Diaspora
The Tamil diaspora has significantly contributed to the development of various countries over centuries. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the cultural and developmental impact during the World Tamil Diaspora Day, highlighting initiatives like 'Vergalai Thedi' which connects diaspora with their ancestral roots.
The Tamil diaspora, which has ventured far and wide from Tamil Nadu over centuries, has played a pivotal role in shaping the progress of numerous nations, asserted Chief Minister M K Stalin on World Tamil Diaspora Day.
In his address, Stalin poignantly described the Tamil language as the 'umbilical cord' binding the global Tamil community.
Stalin assured that Tamil Nadu remains a welcoming home for the newer generations, highlighting welfare initiatives like 'Vergalai Thedi' which aim to reconnect them with their roots in the state.
