Celebrating the Global Impact of Tamil Diaspora

The Tamil diaspora, which has ventured far and wide from Tamil Nadu over centuries, has played a pivotal role in shaping the progress of numerous nations, asserted Chief Minister M K Stalin on World Tamil Diaspora Day.

In his address, Stalin poignantly described the Tamil language as the 'umbilical cord' binding the global Tamil community.

Stalin assured that Tamil Nadu remains a welcoming home for the newer generations, highlighting welfare initiatives like 'Vergalai Thedi' which aim to reconnect them with their roots in the state.

