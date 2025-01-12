Left Menu

Reviving Marathi Literature: Minister Advocates for Libraries

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant emphasizes the promotion of Marathi literature and libraries to foster a reading culture. Encouraging the use of CSR funds from private industries, he calls for more contributions to libraries. The remarks were made during a book launch of 'Sannyast Jwalamukhi' by Professor Pradeep Dhawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister Uday Samant has highlighted the importance of promoting Marathi literature and libraries to cultivate a stronger reading culture in the state.

Speaking at the launch of 'Sannyast Jwalamukhi,' authored by Professor Pradeep Dhawal, he advocated using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from private industries to empower and expand libraries.

Samant also urged society to value reading while praising Swami Vivekananda's philosophy and stressing the emergence of good writers and orators from every district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

