Maha Kumbh 2025: A Playground of Spirituality and Culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spotlighted the Maha Kumbh as a key cultural occasion, promoting the state's spiritual and heritage richness. Speaking at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025's closing ceremony, he referenced the unique celestial alignment occurring once every 144 years.

Adityanath urged pilgrims to partake in the spiritual offerings and the grandeur of the 45-day celebration. The event is expected to draw 40 crore visitors, emphasizing significant rituals, including 'Mauni Amavasya,' linked with an unusual celestial event after 144 years.

The initiatives such as the Akshay Vat and Saraswati Corridors have deepened the spiritual experience available, while cultural elements such as festivals support local development, showcasing talents in arts, sports, agriculture, and literature.

