Activist's Provocative Remarks Spark Controversy in Udupi

Meenakshi Shaharawat, a social media activist known for her cultural lectures, faces legal action for allegedly making provocative comments about Mahatma Gandhi's contributions during an event on January 4 in Udupi. Police have charged her under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with event organizer Govinda Nagaraju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:55 IST
  • India

Activist Meenakshi Shaharawat has found herself embroiled in legal troubles after making controversial comments about Mahatma Gandhi during a recent event in Udupi. The Udupi Town police have filed a case against Shaharawat, who is renowned for her cultural-themed lectures on social media, accusing her of making provocative remarks that challenged Gandhi's contribution to India.

Authorities have invoked Sections 353(2) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in their case against Shaharawat. The allegations stem from an event organized by Govinda Nagaraju, the administrator of Udupi Adamaru Mutt, who has also been implicated in the situation.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on January 5, the complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Punith Kumar. The report accuses Shaharawat of questioning Gandhi's designation as the 'Father of the Nation' during her speech on 'Lessons from Bangla', suggesting that Gandhi's non-violence advocacy was a strategy to weaken Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

