Legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav Honored at Kumbh Fairground

An idol of the late Samajwadi Party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was unveiled at the Kumbh fairground in the Sangam area, as confirmed by Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey.

The inauguration, which took place at the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan Camp, signifies a tribute to Yadav's legacy. The event aims to engage people with his ideology and provide visitors with food and accommodation.

The idol of the former defense minister and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will remain at the camp until the Maha Kumbh concludes, after which it will be transferred back to the party office.

(With inputs from agencies.)