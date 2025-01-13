Soar over Maha Kumbh: Helicopter Rides Now Affordable

In a move to attract more visitors, the cost of a helicopter joyride during the Maha Kumbh has been notably reduced to Rs 1,296 per person. This significant price drop, announced by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, marks a decrease from the previous fare of Rs 3,000.

The 7–8 minute joyride, starting January 13, will provide tourists with a breathtaking aerial view over the expansive Maha Kumbh area, soaring above the historic city of Prayagraj. Interested participants can conveniently book their ride online through the official website. The service will be operated by Pawan Hans, a Government of India enterprise.

Aside from the helicopter rides, various attractions will enhance the Maha Kumbh experience, including water and adventure sports at the fair site. Notable events feature a captivating drone show and water laser display from January 24 to 26. Additionally, performances by acclaimed artists, such as Shankar Mahadevan and Mohit Chauhan, are scheduled to entertain the attendees during the 40-day festival.

