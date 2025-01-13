Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mulayam Singh Yadav Statue at Maha Kumbh

A dispute has arisen over the installation of a statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Maha Kumbh Mela, with religious leaders opposing it due to his perceived anti-Hindu stance. The statue was installed by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan to spread his ideas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute has unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh following the installation of a statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The statue was set up in a camp by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan to honor the deceased politician, according to SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey.

The move was met with criticism from various religious leaders, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, who accused Yadav of being 'anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan.' Despite the backlash, SP representatives maintain that the statue serves as a tribute and educational tool regarding Yadav's ideology.

Among those supporting the criticism is Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand, who asserted that the objections were justified. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a significant political figure, served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister three times and as India's defence minister, passing away in October 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

