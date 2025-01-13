Maha Kumbh Mela: A Spiritual Confluence of Millions
The Maha Kumbh Mela began at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, drawing over 40 lakh devotees for the first holy dip. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, it highlights India's ancient cultural and religious heritage. Nearly 85 lakh have participated in the spiritual event so far.
The grand Maha Kumbh Mela has commenced at Sangam, where the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet, with a massive turnout of more than 40 lakh participants from various backgrounds.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the festival, running from January 13 to February 26, would enhance India's timeless cultural and religious ideologies on a global stage.
According to Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand, the event has already seen a massive number of devotees, with over 85 lakh people participating in the revered ritual across the last two days.
