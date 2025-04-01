Left Menu

Tech & Tradition: Yogi Adityanath on 2023 Maha Kumbh Safety

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised his government's arrangements and public cooperation for effectively managing crowd safety during the Maha Kumbh, countering Opposition claims. Advanced measures ensured immediate medical care during a tragic stampede, marking a shift from past tragedies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has credited his administration's effective measures and public cooperation for managing safety during the Maha Kumbh in January. The statement counters opposition claims of underreporting casualties in the tragic stampede.

In an exclusive interview, Adityanath recounted his hospital visits where victims reassured him that the government was not at fault, blaming the chaos instead on their haste for the sacred dip. He highlighted that unlike previous tragedies, immediate care was provided to every victim.

Adityanath emphasized the 2023 Kumbh's safety, noting the use of tech-driven crowd management and AI surveillance. Despite challenges, these innovations and public support averted a tragedy similar to past Kumbhs.

