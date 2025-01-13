Left Menu

Paul Feig Debunks Rumors on 'A Simple Favor' Sequel

Director Paul Feig dismissed rumors about the 'A Simple Favor' sequel being shelved due to Blake Lively's controversies. Feig clarified that the film is in post-production and set for a spring/summer release. Legal disputes and rumors involving Lively and co-stars had sparked the speculation.

Updated: 13-01-2025 10:59 IST
Director Paul Feig has put rumors to rest regarding the rumored cancellation of the sequel to 'A Simple Favor'.

Speculation erupted following legal issues and reported feuds involving Blake Lively, a lead star in the film. Feig assured fans that the film is in post-production.

He emphasized that the post-production process requires time, thus explaining the absence of a release date. The anticipated release is scheduled for the spring or summer, contradicting rumors of the project being axed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

