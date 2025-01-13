Paul Feig Debunks Rumors on 'A Simple Favor' Sequel

Director Paul Feig has put rumors to rest regarding the rumored cancellation of the sequel to 'A Simple Favor'.

Speculation erupted following legal issues and reported feuds involving Blake Lively, a lead star in the film. Feig assured fans that the film is in post-production.

He emphasized that the post-production process requires time, thus explaining the absence of a release date. The anticipated release is scheduled for the spring or summer, contradicting rumors of the project being axed.

(With inputs from agencies.)