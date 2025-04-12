Rumors Ignite Violence in Murshidabad

Fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, resulting in one person suffering a bullet wound, police reported.

The altercation took place in Dhulian, within the Samserganj block—a Muslim-majority area. Large-scale violence was noted on Friday in Suti and Samserganj during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

At a Kolkata press conference, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim stated that local police might not be involved in the firing incident, suggesting possible involvement from the BSF.

Shamim indicated the injured individual is hospitalized but stable. Following Friday's disturbances, BSF units were dispatched to several district areas along the Bangladesh border.

So far, 118 arrests have been made linked to the violence, and ongoing raids may increase this number. Jawed Shamim urged the public to disregard social media rumors and maintain calm.

Senior officers, including ADG and IG level personnel, are overseeing the situation in Murshidabad directly, deploying specialized forces to prevent further escalations.

A teenage boy, reportedly injured by police fire during Suti's clashes, is receiving treatment in Kolkata. DGP Rajeev Kumar affirmed that strict measures will be taken against perpetrators of violence, emphasizing law enforcement's commitment to protecting civilians and property.

Kumar cited the situation's potential escalation as fueled by unchecked rumors and warned against succumbing to provocations aimed at destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)