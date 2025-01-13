Faith and Unity: Pilgrims Flock to the Sacred Ganga for Maha Kumbh 2025
Despite the cold weather, lakhs of devotees eagerly participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025 by taking a holy dip in the Ganga River at Prayagraj. The event, filled with chants and cultural confluence, drew people from across the globe, highlighting India's unity in diversity.
Despite fog and biting cold, fervent devotees thronged to the Ganga River for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The atmosphere was vibrant with chants, as pilgrims celebrated the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.
Over 60 lakh pilgrims had taken a dip by 9:30 am, the Uttar Pradesh government reported. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the event for its symbolism of cultural confluence and faith. Devotees from India and abroad participated, showcasing the global reach of this spiritual congregation.
The event saw a massive turnout from different states and countries, with local arrangements praised for their efficiency. Vendors reported high demand for puja items, reflecting heightened enthusiasm for the first major 'snaan' amidst unique celestial conditions.
