Mystery of Gopan Swami's 'Samadhi' Burial Unfolds
The Neyyattinkara police are set to exhume the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami following claims by his family that he attained 'samadhi'. The controversial burial raised suspicions, prompting an investigation into possible foul play, as local residents reported the priest was bedridden before his death.
- Country:
- India
The death of 69-year-old Gopan Swami, wrapped in claims of 'samadhi', is under scrutiny. Authorities have been tasked with exhuming his body for examination, amid rising suspicions about the circumstances that led to his burial.
Police got the go-ahead from the Revenue Divisional Officer to proceed with a post-mortem on Swami, who, according to his family, entered 'samadhi' before being interred. The burial, initially celebrated with posters near Swami's home, left many unanswered questions.
Local complaints suggest potential foul play, as neighbors refute claims of Swami's spiritual journey, noting his poor health. Investigators are delving deeper, having filed a missing person case and demanded a thorough examination if the body is retrieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- samadhi
- bury
- Neyyattinkara
- exhume
- Gopan Swami
- police
- investigation
- suspicious
- priest
- foul play
ALSO READ
10-year-old boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna after 16-hour rescue operation, rushed to hospital: Police.
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police