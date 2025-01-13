Mystery of Gopan Swami's 'Samadhi' Burial Unfolds

The death of 69-year-old Gopan Swami, wrapped in claims of 'samadhi', is under scrutiny. Authorities have been tasked with exhuming his body for examination, amid rising suspicions about the circumstances that led to his burial.

Police got the go-ahead from the Revenue Divisional Officer to proceed with a post-mortem on Swami, who, according to his family, entered 'samadhi' before being interred. The burial, initially celebrated with posters near Swami's home, left many unanswered questions.

Local complaints suggest potential foul play, as neighbors refute claims of Swami's spiritual journey, noting his poor health. Investigators are delving deeper, having filed a missing person case and demanded a thorough examination if the body is retrieved.

