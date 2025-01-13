Left Menu

Mystery of Gopan Swami's 'Samadhi' Burial Unfolds

The Neyyattinkara police are set to exhume the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami following claims by his family that he attained 'samadhi'. The controversial burial raised suspicions, prompting an investigation into possible foul play, as local residents reported the priest was bedridden before his death.

Updated: 13-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The death of 69-year-old Gopan Swami, wrapped in claims of 'samadhi', is under scrutiny. Authorities have been tasked with exhuming his body for examination, amid rising suspicions about the circumstances that led to his burial.

Police got the go-ahead from the Revenue Divisional Officer to proceed with a post-mortem on Swami, who, according to his family, entered 'samadhi' before being interred. The burial, initially celebrated with posters near Swami's home, left many unanswered questions.

Local complaints suggest potential foul play, as neighbors refute claims of Swami's spiritual journey, noting his poor health. Investigators are delving deeper, having filed a missing person case and demanded a thorough examination if the body is retrieved.

