Controversy Surrounds 'L2: Empuraan' Producer Amidst ED Investigation

Gokulam Gopalan, producer of 'L2: Empuraan', is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for foreign exchange violations linked to his chit fund company. The ED has seized cash and questioned Gopalan amid controversy over the film's depiction of political issues.

Updated: 07-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Gokulam Gopalan, producer of the Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan', over alleged foreign exchange violations connected to his chit fund business. The investigation took place at the ED's Kochi office on Monday, according to informed sources.

The scrutiny, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, follows the seizure of Rs 1.5 crore in cash during raids at the offices of Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance Co Pvt Ltd, owned by Gopalan. This inquiry has reportedly intensified following previous searches carried out in Kozhikode and Chennai.

'L2: Empuraan', a prominent film co-produced by Antony Perumbavoor and A Subaskaran, has stirred controversy for its political commentary, including scenes referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots. The ED claims Gokulam's company illicitly collected substantial funds from overseas residents, violating Reserve Bank of India regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

