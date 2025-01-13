Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Culture
The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj commenced amid thick fog and cold, drawing millions to the holy Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Celebrated every 12 years, this religious gathering symbolizes spirituality, tradition, and modernity. The event expects over 40 crore visitors in 45 days.
- Country:
- India
The fog lay heavy, blanketing the sprawling landscape as the Maha Kumbh 2025 kicked off in Prayagraj. Tens of lakhs of devotees gathered to take the holy dip at the Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, seeking spiritual cleansing and 'moksha' as part of the world's most massive religious congregation.
As the sun rose, the Uttar Pradesh government reported over 60 lakh pilgrims had already gathered by 9:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the event's significance, describing it as a celebration of Indian cultural heritage and spiritual harmony.
Under intense security and advanced technology, the event welcomes a diverse crowd, including international visitors and digital influencers. The site offers cutting-edge facilities, including AI-powered security and digital tourist maps, marking a seamless blend of tradition and modern-day advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Tribunal Urges Crackdown on Illegal Yamuna Sand Mining
Devotees Unite for Holy Dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya
Newborns Ganga and Kumbh Add Sacred Symbolism to Maha Kumbh Preparations
NMCG Approves ₹794 Crore Worth Projects for Ganga Rejuvenation and Sanitation
Prativa Satpathy Honoured with Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2023