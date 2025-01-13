Avery Dennison Unveils Premium Labels to Elevate Brand Identity
Avery Dennison South Asia launches its Premium Labels range, featuring textured substrates for enhanced brand differentiation. Designed for key industries like food, beverages, and luxury beauty, these labels emphasize sustainability and consumer engagement, targeting millennials and Gen Z with innovative, eco-friendly solutions.
- Country:
- India
Avery Dennison South Asia, a prominent leader in materials science, has introduced the Premium Labels range, enhancing packaging with textured substrates tailored for premium labeling. This development seeks to elevate the consumer experience through unique surface textures that redefine first impressions in the branding realm.
The labels specifically serve industries such as food and beverages, as well as the luxury beauty sector, marking a significant step in blending craftsmanship with functionality. By offering visually striking and environmentally conscious labels, Avery Dennison aims to differentiate brands on the retail shelves, particularly appealing to the aspirational demands of Gen Z and millennials.
Saurabh Aggarwal, Vice President and GM of South Asia at Avery Dennison, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Partnering with print converters Letra Graphix, Pragati Pack India, and Janus International, the company continues to drive advancements that not only meet market needs but also support a sustainable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations
A Year of Health Reforms and Innovations
CCI focused on developing ecosystems that ensure algorithmic transparency, accountability while promoting innovation: Ravneet Kaur tells PTI.
Boosting Innovation: ESC Advocates Major Tax Cuts and Extended Support for R&D
Indian Retail Sector: Tech Innovations Transforming 2025 Landscape