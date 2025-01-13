Left Menu

Avery Dennison Unveils Premium Labels to Elevate Brand Identity

Avery Dennison South Asia launches its Premium Labels range, featuring textured substrates for enhanced brand differentiation. Designed for key industries like food, beverages, and luxury beauty, these labels emphasize sustainability and consumer engagement, targeting millennials and Gen Z with innovative, eco-friendly solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:32 IST
Avery Dennison Unveils Premium Labels to Elevate Brand Identity
  • Country:
  • India

Avery Dennison South Asia, a prominent leader in materials science, has introduced the Premium Labels range, enhancing packaging with textured substrates tailored for premium labeling. This development seeks to elevate the consumer experience through unique surface textures that redefine first impressions in the branding realm.

The labels specifically serve industries such as food and beverages, as well as the luxury beauty sector, marking a significant step in blending craftsmanship with functionality. By offering visually striking and environmentally conscious labels, Avery Dennison aims to differentiate brands on the retail shelves, particularly appealing to the aspirational demands of Gen Z and millennials.

Saurabh Aggarwal, Vice President and GM of South Asia at Avery Dennison, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Partnering with print converters Letra Graphix, Pragati Pack India, and Janus International, the company continues to drive advancements that not only meet market needs but also support a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025