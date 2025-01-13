Oliviero Toscani: The Provocateur Behind Benetton's Iconic Campaigns Passes Away

Renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for revolutionizing advertising with Benetton's controversial campaigns during the 1990s, has died at the age of 82.

Toscani, who last year revealed he was battling a rare amyloidosis disease, passed away leaving behind a legacy of challenging norms through his powerful imagery.

Despite a falling out with Benetton after comments regarding the Genoa bridge collapse, Toscani's enduring impact on art and societal perceptions of diversity remains unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)