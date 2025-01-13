Left Menu

Oliviero Toscani: The Provocateur Behind Benetton's Iconic Campaigns Passes Away

Oliviero Toscani, the visionary photographer known for Benetton's controversial ad campaigns in the 90s, passed away at 82. Toscani, who had amyloidosis, was celebrated for his provocative work promoting diversity and tolerance. His relationship with Benetton ended over controversy following remarks about the 2018 Genoa bridge tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:56 IST
Oliviero Toscani: The Provocateur Behind Benetton's Iconic Campaigns Passes Away
  • Country:
  • Italy

Renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for revolutionizing advertising with Benetton's controversial campaigns during the 1990s, has died at the age of 82.

Toscani, who last year revealed he was battling a rare amyloidosis disease, passed away leaving behind a legacy of challenging norms through his powerful imagery.

Despite a falling out with Benetton after comments regarding the Genoa bridge collapse, Toscani's enduring impact on art and societal perceptions of diversity remains unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025