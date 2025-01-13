Tensions Rise Over Exhumation of 'Samadhi' Burial

In Neyyattinkara, dramatic developments unfolded as police efforts to exhume the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami faced strong opposition from family and local residents. Tensions escalated in the area as authorities sought to investigate the circumstances of his death, following accusations of foul play.

The situation intensified with the arrival of police and officials at the burial site where the family claims Swami entered 'samadhi'. A sit-in protest by Swami's family, including his wife and sons, momentarily halted the exhumation process. Additional opposition came from local organizations arguing the authorities were infringing on spiritual beliefs.

Despite the resistance, the police plan to proceed with the exhumation under orders from the Revenue Divisional Officer to perform a post-mortem. After a missing case registration following neighbor claims of Swami's ill health, the investigation aims to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)