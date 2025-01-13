Tensions Rise Over Exhumation of 'Samadhi' Burial
In Neyyattinkara, tensions flared as police attempted to exhume the body of Gopan Swami, a 69-year-old man whose family claims he entered 'samadhi'. Despite local protests, authorities sought investigation following allegations of foul play in his death. Discussions with the family are underway to resolve the issue.
- Country:
- India
In Neyyattinkara, dramatic developments unfolded as police efforts to exhume the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami faced strong opposition from family and local residents. Tensions escalated in the area as authorities sought to investigate the circumstances of his death, following accusations of foul play.
The situation intensified with the arrival of police and officials at the burial site where the family claims Swami entered 'samadhi'. A sit-in protest by Swami's family, including his wife and sons, momentarily halted the exhumation process. Additional opposition came from local organizations arguing the authorities were infringing on spiritual beliefs.
Despite the resistance, the police plan to proceed with the exhumation under orders from the Revenue Divisional Officer to perform a post-mortem. After a missing case registration following neighbor claims of Swami's ill health, the investigation aims to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
10-year-old boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna after 16-hour rescue operation, rushed to hospital: Police.
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police