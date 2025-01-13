Left Menu

A Tribute to a Political Giant: Mulayam Singh Yadav Camp Becomes Kumbh Mela Highlight

A camp named after the late Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Maha Kumbh has become a pivotal site for Samajwadi Party supporters. Visitors flock to pay respects at the camp, which features a statue and artistic homages, while offering amenities like accommodation and food. The camp plans further expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A camp dedicated to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has emerged as a focal point for Samajwadi Party loyalists visiting the Maha Kumbh.

Strategically located in Sector 16, near the Sangam Lower Road, the camp not only showcases a statue of the late SP leader but also features intricate art created by students from Allahabad University's fine arts department.

Sandeep Yadav, the architect behind this initiative, reports an influx of 5,000-7,000 people, attributing the surge to media coverage. In efforts to accommodate the swelling numbers, there are plans to add more tents and offer 'gau seva' post Makar Sankranti. The camp aims to continue its homage until the statue's transfer post-mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

