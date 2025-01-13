Selfie Frenzy at Maha Kumbh: Modi and Yogi Cutouts Steal the Spotlight

The Maha Kumbh Mela kicked off with a unique attraction as visitors flocked to photograph themselves with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Sangam bank in Prayagraj.

The event, predicted to host 40 crore devotees by February 26, saw a significant number of attendees indulging in the selfie craze, captivated by the images of the two prominent leaders.

Visitors from across India lauded the festival's organization, expressing their admiration for Modi and Adityanath while praising the fair's arrangements and the efforts behind the massive congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)