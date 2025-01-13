Selfie Frenzy at Maha Kumbh: Modi and Yogi Cutouts Steal the Spotlight
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj sees a surge of visitors drawn to the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Devotees, including many women and youths, take selfies with the cutouts, praising the event's arrangements. Enthusiasts from across India share their admiration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh Mela kicked off with a unique attraction as visitors flocked to photograph themselves with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Sangam bank in Prayagraj.
The event, predicted to host 40 crore devotees by February 26, saw a significant number of attendees indulging in the selfie craze, captivated by the images of the two prominent leaders.
Visitors from across India lauded the festival's organization, expressing their admiration for Modi and Adityanath while praising the fair's arrangements and the efforts behind the massive congregation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Devotees on Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Accident in Odisha
Tragedy Strikes Ayyappa Devotees: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Six Lives
Vrindavan Gears Up for New Year Devotees with Enhanced Security Measures
Tragedy Strikes at Sunburn EDM Festival: Delhi Man Collapses and Dies
Digital Shield: Ensuring Cyber Safety for Maha Kumbh Devotees