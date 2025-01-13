Fateh's Thrilling Box Office Success

The latest action thriller film, 'Fateh', led and directed by actor Sonu Sood, garnered an impressive Rs 10.71 crore at the domestic box office during its inaugural weekend.

Released on January 10, 'Fateh' hit the screens alongside the highly anticipated film 'Game Changer' featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

The movie, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, follows an ex-special ops operative diving into the world of cybercrime. Presented by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film marks Sood's directorial debut.

