Fateh's Thrilling Box Office Success
The action thriller 'Fateh', directed by Sonu Sood, secured Rs 10.71 crore in its opening weekend. Released alongside 'Game Changer', the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and follows an ex-special ops operative tackling cybercrime. The project is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:30 IST
The latest action thriller film, 'Fateh', led and directed by actor Sonu Sood, garnered an impressive Rs 10.71 crore at the domestic box office during its inaugural weekend.
Released on January 10, 'Fateh' hit the screens alongside the highly anticipated film 'Game Changer' featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.
The movie, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, follows an ex-special ops operative diving into the world of cybercrime. Presented by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film marks Sood's directorial debut.
