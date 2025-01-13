Left Menu

Fateh's Thrilling Box Office Success

The action thriller 'Fateh', directed by Sonu Sood, secured Rs 10.71 crore in its opening weekend. Released alongside 'Game Changer', the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and follows an ex-special ops operative tackling cybercrime. The project is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:30 IST
Fateh's Thrilling Box Office Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest action thriller film, 'Fateh', led and directed by actor Sonu Sood, garnered an impressive Rs 10.71 crore at the domestic box office during its inaugural weekend.

Released on January 10, 'Fateh' hit the screens alongside the highly anticipated film 'Game Changer' featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

The movie, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, follows an ex-special ops operative diving into the world of cybercrime. Presented by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film marks Sood's directorial debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025