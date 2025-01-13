Pongal Festivities Infuse Puducherry with Cultural Vibrance

As the Pongal festival approached, Puducherry's leaders, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, reached out to citizens with festive greetings, highlighting the festival's cultural significance. Rangasamy emphasized the festival as a celebration of agriculture and Tamil pride.

Amidst the celebrations, the Puducherry government made a financial gesture by depositing Rs 750 as a Pongal gift into the bank accounts of families under the public distribution system, aiming to spread joy and prosperity.

The festive spirit was palpable in local markets, where sugarcane, turmeric saplings, and other Pongal-related commodities were in high demand, reflecting the community's enthusiasm for this cultural event.

