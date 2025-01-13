Left Menu

Modi Embraces Sankranti Spirit with Cabinet & Celebrities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Sankranti with his Cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy and prominent personalities like Chiranjeevi and P V Sindhu. The event highlighted Modi's tradition of joining regional festivals, emphasizing unity and cultural diversity.

Updated: 13-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the forefront of Sankranti celebrations this Monday, as he joined festivities at the home of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy.

The event saw participation from Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi, noted badminton player P V Sindhu, and several Union ministers. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also marked his presence.

Modi engaged in traditional rituals of the festival, celebrated diversely across regions, highlighting his frequent participation in regional celebrations to promote unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

