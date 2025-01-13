Modi Embraces Sankranti Spirit with Cabinet & Celebrities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the forefront of Sankranti celebrations this Monday, as he joined festivities at the home of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy.

The event saw participation from Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi, noted badminton player P V Sindhu, and several Union ministers. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also marked his presence.

Modi engaged in traditional rituals of the festival, celebrated diversely across regions, highlighting his frequent participation in regional celebrations to promote unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)