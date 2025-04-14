Telangana Leads the Way with SC Categorisation Implementation

Telangana has become the first state in India to implement the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC), following recommendations made by a government-appointed commission. This significant development was announced by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, coinciding with BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The implemented categorisation divides 59 SC communities into three groups for a total reservation of 15 per cent. Group-I encompasses 15 severely disadvantaged communities, receiving a one per cent reservation. Group-II consists of 18 moderately benefited communities, assigned nine per cent, while Group-III, with 26 communities, obtains a five per cent quota.

The directive comes after rejecting the exemption of the creamy layer from reservations. Minister Reddy highlighted the comprehensive stakeholder consultation conducted and expressed readiness to adjust quotas based on the upcoming 2026 census. Telangana's decisive move follows previous inaction and sets a new precedent in SC welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)