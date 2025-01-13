Left Menu

Sabarimala Set for Grand Makaravilakku Gathering

Approximately 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to gather at Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku festival. Extensive security measures have been implemented, and arrangements are in place to ensure the safety of attendees. The sacred 'thiruvabharanam' procession will culminate in a ceremonial event, with the festival concluding on January 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the grand Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala are in full swing as around 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the hill shrine. The Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, announced that security measures have been robustly set up, involving the police and other government agencies to ensure safety.

The sacred 'thiruvabharanam' procession, linked to the legend of Lord Ayyappa, will reach the shrine on Tuesday evening. The festival will witness the lord adorned with sacred jewellery, followed by the grand 'mahadeeparadhana' ceremony. The Travancore palace ghee will be used for the rituals, marking Makara Sankrama Muhurtham.

Authorities encourage children and mothers to visit after January 14 to avoid the rush. Devotees are strictly advised to follow police instructions. The Travancore Devaswom Board provides meals and refreshments to devotees, while KSRTC arranges significant transport facilities. The festival concludes with the Guruthi ceremony on January 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

