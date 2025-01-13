Left Menu

Gulmarg: India's Winter Sports Capital Shines at Khelo India Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Gulmarg the winter sports capital during a public meeting. The announcement came as the region prepares to host the fifth Khelo India Winter Games. Gulmarg has previously hosted four such events, boosting sports opportunities for youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:06 IST
Gulmarg: India's Winter Sports Capital Shines at Khelo India Games
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Gulmarg as India's 'winter sports capital' as it prepares for the fifth Khelo India Winter Games.

Speaking at a public meeting, Modi highlighted the region's burgeoning reputation in sports, including the hosting of international events like marathons and cricket leagues.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a strategic tunnel to improve year-round accessibility to tourist resorts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025