Gulmarg: India's Winter Sports Capital Shines at Khelo India Games
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Gulmarg the winter sports capital during a public meeting. The announcement came as the region prepares to host the fifth Khelo India Winter Games. Gulmarg has previously hosted four such events, boosting sports opportunities for youth in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Gulmarg as India's 'winter sports capital' as it prepares for the fifth Khelo India Winter Games.
Speaking at a public meeting, Modi highlighted the region's burgeoning reputation in sports, including the hosting of international events like marathons and cricket leagues.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated a strategic tunnel to improve year-round accessibility to tourist resorts.
