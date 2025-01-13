Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: Confluence of Faith and Culture

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India's grandest religious gathering, is underway with millions seeking spiritual liberation. The event sees a fusion of spirituality, culture, and technology, drawing people worldwide. It's a massive logistical endeavor, blending tradition with modern control measures, ensuring safety for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:24 IST
Maha Kumbh 2023: Confluence of Faith and Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the freezing temperatures and thick fog, the Maha Kumbh Mela began with fervor in Prayagraj. Millions flocked to the Sangam, immersing themselves for spiritual redemption, believing their sins would be washed away by the sacred waters.

This grand gathering, held every 12 years, draws more than 40 crore participants, including international attendees. The event is marked by deep-rooted traditions and has been made auspicious by celestial alignments occurring after 144 years.

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security and logistical measures, employing technology for crowd control to ensure a smooth experience for all amidst this massive congregation of faith and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025