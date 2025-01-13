Maha Kumbh 2023: Confluence of Faith and Culture

Despite the freezing temperatures and thick fog, the Maha Kumbh Mela began with fervor in Prayagraj. Millions flocked to the Sangam, immersing themselves for spiritual redemption, believing their sins would be washed away by the sacred waters.

This grand gathering, held every 12 years, draws more than 40 crore participants, including international attendees. The event is marked by deep-rooted traditions and has been made auspicious by celestial alignments occurring after 144 years.

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security and logistical measures, employing technology for crowd control to ensure a smooth experience for all amidst this massive congregation of faith and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)