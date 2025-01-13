Aubrey Plaza Mourns: Social Media Silence Following Jeff Baena's Tragic Passing
Actor Aubrey Plaza has deleted her Instagram following the tragic death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. Baena, known for works like 'Spin Me Round' and 'Horse Girl,' died at 47. Plaza and Baena's family have requested privacy during this difficult time.
Aubrey Plaza, a renowned actor, has removed her Instagram account in the wake of her husband Jeff Baena's death. The filmmaker, aged 47, died by suicide on January 3, as reported by People magazine.
A statement from Baena's family confirmed his passing. His body was found at a Los Angeles residence, said the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. Plaza and the family expressed gratitude for the support they have received, requesting privacy during this 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Plaza and Baena began their relationship in 2011 and married in May 2021. Baena, who hailed from Miami, had an impressive film portfolio, including 'Spin Me Round' and 'Horse Girl.' His work featured at major festivals and was distributed by platforms like Netflix and Lionsgate.
