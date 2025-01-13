Oscars Nominations Delayed Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced a delay in the Oscar nominations due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The decision marks the second postponement of the event.

Originally scheduled for January 17, and later moved to January 19, the new date is now set for January 23. Organizers cited the active fires in the area as the reason for extending the voting period.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang explained the necessity of allowing additional time for academy members in a statement released on Monday.

