Oscars Adjust Schedule Amid California Wildfires

The Oscar nominations are delayed due to California wildfires, with new dates set for January 23. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also canceled the annual nominees luncheon and extended voting. Despite these changes, the Oscars ceremony will air as planned on March 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:05 IST
The Oscar nominations are experiencing a delay, moving almost a week later than previously planned amid the ongoing California wildfires.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that nominations will be released on January 23. Both the Academy CEO, Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang expressed sorrow over the fires' devastation in a joint statement. They emphasized the Academy's role as a unifying force in the film industry, demonstrating solidarity during such challenges.

Despite the disruptions, the Oscars ceremony remains set for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, with broadcasts available on ABC and Hulu. Historically, the Oscars have faced delays, notably during disasters and major events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

