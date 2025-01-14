Left Menu

Celebrating True Independence: Pratishtha Dwadashi and the Spirit of Bharat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates celebrating the consecration date of the Ram Temple as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', symbolizing India's true independence from historical adversities. He emphasizes the spiritual awakening of Bharat, and the Ram Temple movement's role in preserving India's cultural heritage against external threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the celebration of the Ram Temple consecration date as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', marking it as a day of true independence for Bharat. This movement represents the self-awakening of a nation that stood resilient against centuries of adversities.

Bhagwat highlighted that while India achieved political independence in 1947, the spirit of its Constitution did not initially align with the country's intrinsic vision. He asserted that the Ram Temple movement wasn't aimed at opposition but at enlightening Bharat's self-identity to lead on the global stage.

During an event in Indore, Bhagwat presented the National Devi Ahilya Award to Champat Rai for his efforts in the Ram Mandir movement. He stressed that this initiative enshrines India's historical and cultural values, resonating with the teachings of Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. The movement also counters forces that sought to diminish India's cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

