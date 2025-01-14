Pratishtha Dwadashi: Celebrating Bharat's True Independence
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasized the symbolic significance of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, proposing its celebration as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' - marking India's true independence. Highlighting the Temple's movement aimed at awakening Bharat's 'self', he dispelled the notion of opposition motives while celebrating the unity witnessed during the event.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has promoted the idea of celebrating the date of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', equating it with the true independence of India. The event, according to Bhagwat, showcased a profound sense of unity and purity among the people.
Bhagwat outlined how the Ram temple movement was never about opposing anyone. Instead, it aimed to awaken the country's 'self', enabling India to stand robustly and guide the world. The movement, he stressed, serves as a symbol of national pride and identity.
Receiving the 'National Devi Ahilya Award', Champat Rai underscored the diverse hurdles faced during the movement and acknowledged the broader community's contributions. The prestigious award, presented annually for social contributions, was conferred by the Indore-based Shri Ahilyotsav Samiti.
