Karnataka's Caste Census: Political Ripples and Community Outcry

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged in talks with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community to address concerns over the 'caste census.' The meeting aimed to consolidate a unified stance before presenting the issues to the Cabinet on April 17.

The caste census report, which challenges long-held beliefs on demographic compositions, particularly the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, has become politically sensitive. Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's role in safeguarding all communities, while noting misinformation in the media regarding the survey.

The influential Vokkaligara Sangha protested the survey as unscientific and urged the state to conduct a new census. They threatened significant agitation if the government moves forward with the current report, sparking further disputes as the report is poised for cabinet discussion.

