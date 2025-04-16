Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: Political Ripples and Community Outcry

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held discussions with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community about the contentious caste census. The report's findings challenge traditional perceptions of community demographics, stirring political tensions. The Vokkaligara Sangha has rejected the findings, demanding a fresh survey and threatening protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged in talks with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community to address concerns over the 'caste census.' The meeting aimed to consolidate a unified stance before presenting the issues to the Cabinet on April 17.

The caste census report, which challenges long-held beliefs on demographic compositions, particularly the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, has become politically sensitive. Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's role in safeguarding all communities, while noting misinformation in the media regarding the survey.

The influential Vokkaligara Sangha protested the survey as unscientific and urged the state to conduct a new census. They threatened significant agitation if the government moves forward with the current report, sparking further disputes as the report is poised for cabinet discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

