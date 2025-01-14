Left Menu

Celebrating Togetherness on Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Makar Sankranti, marking the Sun's northward journey, and conveyed wishes for new energy and enthusiasm. He also extended greetings for Assam's Magh Bihu, emphasizing the joy of harvest, nature's abundance, and the spirit of togetherness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a festival that signifies the Sun's transition into its northward phase, known as 'uttarayana' in Hindu tradition.

In his message, Modi wished for renewed energy and enthusiasm for everyone celebrating. Additionally, he addressed the people of Assam with heartfelt greetings on the festival of Magh Bihu, which celebrates the harvest season.

Through a post on X, he highlighted nature's bounty, the joy of the harvest times, and the enduring spirit of togetherness that these festivals bring to life, urging everyone to cherish happiness and collective harmony.

