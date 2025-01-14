Andhra Pradesh CM's Warm Wishes for Makar Sankranti

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the state on Tuesday.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished for prosperity in agriculture and other activities, highlighting the importance of the festival for the Telugu community.

Naidu encouraged residents to embrace traditions, given the festival's auspicious nature, aiming for a future filled with comfort and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)