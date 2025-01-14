Andhra Pradesh CM's Warm Wishes for Makar Sankranti
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings for Makar Sankranti to the state's residents. He expressed wishes for prosperity in agriculture and other fields, emphasizing the cultural significance of the festival and urging citizens to follow traditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the state on Tuesday.
In his message, the Chief Minister wished for prosperity in agriculture and other activities, highlighting the importance of the festival for the Telugu community.
Naidu encouraged residents to embrace traditions, given the festival's auspicious nature, aiming for a future filled with comfort and happiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ratoon Cropping: A Sustainable Path for Water Management in Monsoon Agriculture
Digital Innovations to Transform Upcoming Maha Kumbh Festival
Celebrating Surdas: A Festival of Bhakti and Culture
Tragedy at Sunburn: Festival-Goer Passes Away Amidst EDM Celebration
Tamil Nadu Eyes CSIR-NIIST Innovations to Boost Industry and Agriculture