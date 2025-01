Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam

Lakhs of devotees, accompanied by members of various 'akharas', gathered at Triveni Sangam for the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, marking the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

The event follows Monday's major 'snan' held during 'Paush Purnima', with thirteen akharas participating in this spiritual ceremony. Prominent groups like Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani led the way.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings via social media, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of the festival, which records nearly 1.75 crore participants, highlighting its vast significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)