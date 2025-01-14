Pope Francis: Healthy, Hopeful, and Here to Stay

Pope Francis, despite his recent health challenges, assures that he remains in good health and has no plans to resign as the head of the global Catholic Church. At 88, the pontiff recently had an aide deliver a speech on his behalf due to a cold.

In his new autobiography, 'Hope,' the Pope candidly discusses his age and health, emphasizing governance through intellect and emotion rather than physical ability. The book, available in over 100 countries, delves into his life, challenges, and progressive decisions.

Among those decisions is allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, a controversial move that has stirred discussion within the Church. The Pope, standing by this decision, reiterates that the blessing is for the individuals, not their relationships.

