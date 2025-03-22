Transformative Leadership: Enhancing Efficiency in India's Civil Service

In a remarkable move to boost the efficiency and well-being of India's civil servants, The Art of Living Government Programs has formalized a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Capacity Building Commission. This agreement is a cornerstone of Mission Karmayogi, a landmark reform for civil services.

The initiative, signed on March 5, 2025, involves curating specialized training in leadership development, stress management, and personal excellence for government staff, spanning various ministries. The mission is to nurture a resilient, ethically-driven, and citizen-focused government workforce.

Under the reformative vision of Mission Karmayogi, the partnership aims to transition civil services from a rigid framework to a dynamic, adaptive roles-based system, fostering an environment for continuous learning and governance excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)