The Arc of Creativity: A Journey Through Art and Expression

Creativity follows a unique arc, beginning in the quietest recesses of our being and evolving through moments of discovery and renewal. My journey as an artist, chef, and writer has been shaped by this path, reaching a peak with my work displayed at The Art of India, curated by Alka Pande.

The exhibition at the India Habitat Centre celebrates not just art but the core of humanity—our capacity to express, connect, and create. Early memories in a kitchen with a Brahmin chef instilled in me a profound respect for craft and inclusion, laying the foundation for my creative endeavors.

From school art classes to studying at prestigious institutions, my artistic pursuits expanded, culminating in the unexpected shift to culinary art. Earning a Michelin star verified that creativity knows no bounds. Returning to art in India, my digital creations were recognized by Alka Pande, affirming art's enduring power and my own journey back to self.

