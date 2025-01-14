Left Menu

The Arc of Creativity: A Journey Through Art and Expression

The Arc of Creativity explores the transformative journey of an artist, from early inspirations in a kitchen to showcasing work in a prestigious Indian exhibition. The narrative highlights art’s role in personal growth, connection, and societal change, underscoring creativity as an essential human experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:20 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Creativity follows a unique arc, beginning in the quietest recesses of our being and evolving through moments of discovery and renewal. My journey as an artist, chef, and writer has been shaped by this path, reaching a peak with my work displayed at The Art of India, curated by Alka Pande.

The exhibition at the India Habitat Centre celebrates not just art but the core of humanity—our capacity to express, connect, and create. Early memories in a kitchen with a Brahmin chef instilled in me a profound respect for craft and inclusion, laying the foundation for my creative endeavors.

From school art classes to studying at prestigious institutions, my artistic pursuits expanded, culminating in the unexpected shift to culinary art. Earning a Michelin star verified that creativity knows no bounds. Returning to art in India, my digital creations were recognized by Alka Pande, affirming art's enduring power and my own journey back to self.

(With inputs from agencies.)

