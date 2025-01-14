Left Menu

Ajith's Triumph: From Silver Screen to Racing Glory

Tamil superstar Ajith recently expressed gratitude to his fans and peers following a successful run in the Dubai 24H 2025 race. Ajith's team secured third place in their category. He highlighted the unwavering support as his driving force and remains committed to further advancing in motorsport.

Tamil superstar Ajith has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his ardent supporters and colleagues in the film industry following his notable participation in the Dubai 24H 2025 race. The event took place at the Dubai Autodrome, where Ajith's racing team clinched third place in the '992 - Porsche 911 GT3' category.

The Dubai 24H is renowned for pushing high-performance GT and touring cars to their limits over a challenging 24-hour contest, focusing on speed, strategy, and endurance. Ajith, who launched Ajith Kumar Racing last September, competed alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

Following the race, Ajith extended his appreciation through a statement on social media. He acknowledged the immense support from fans, media, and well-wishers as the driving force behind his passion for motorsport. The actor is eagerly awaiting the release of his films, 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly.'

