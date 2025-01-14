Left Menu

Ganesh Acharya Unveils 'Sirf Tum': A New Love Story

Director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya announces his upcoming film, 'Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason', with Deepak Shivdasani writing and directing. The film promises a unique love story filled with emotional depth. Shooting in Australia starts in April. Vidhi Acharya and V2S Production helm production.

Director Ganesh Acharya is gearing up to present his latest cinematic venture, 'Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason'.

Esteemed filmmaker Deepak Shivdasani, celebrated for hits like 'Baaghi' and 'Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke', will lead the writing and directing of the project. The film is set to begin shooting in April in picturesque Australia.

With promises of a unique narrative, 'Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason' aims to draw audiences with its emotional depth and storytelling. Acharya took to Instagram to share a film poster, expressing gratitude towards producer Boney Kapoor.

